Pep Guardiola 'expected to leave' in 2025 – what Manchester City manager said on future at Sunday's parade

Pep Guardiola is 'expected to leave' Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season, it has been claimed

Pep Guardiola smokes a cigar during Manchester City's bus parade to celebrate their Premier League title in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City when his current contract expires at the end of next season, it has been claimed.

Guardiola has just led City to a fourth Premier League title in a row in his eight seasons at the Eithad, narrowly missing out on two more trophies as the Sky Blues lost in the Champions League semi-finals to Real Madrid and in Saturday's FA Cup final to Manchester United.

