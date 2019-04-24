Pep Guardiola heaps praise on his Manchester City players following derby win

Pep Guardiola hailed his “incredible” players after the 2-0 victory over Manchester United kept the Premier League title race in Manchester City’s hands.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane saw City record a comfortable victory over their local rivals and move back to the top of the table, one point clear of Liverpool with three games to play.

“Liverpool I don’t think are going to drop too many points, but it’s in our hands,” Guardiola said.

“Three games, we won the last 11. It’s incredible what these players have done so far, but still we have a job to do.

“If that victory happened in November, December or January we would celebrate it more, enjoy it more. Maybe tonight we can enjoy it, but tomorrow it’s over, it’s gone, so you have to be focused, so focused.”

There is no let-up for City, who travel to Burnley on Sunday with every game a must-win.

“I know the people are going to talk about how beautiful we are, how handsome we are, like this, like that, but now we have to go to Burnley,” Guardiola added.

“In my two previous seasons going to Burnley was incredibly tough, so we have to be focused, because Burnley is always a tough, tough game to play.

“But we’re fortunate that it’s in our hands so we depend on our own performances – if we win our last three games, we are champions and that is what we’re going to try to do.”

Guardiola said he was particularly pleased with how his side had responded to their dramatic exit from the Champions League against Tottenham, following it up with a league victory over Spurs and now the derby.

“That was the most difficult and incredible thing from these players,” he said.

“You cannot imagine the frustration. We felt that beautiful competition was really there. Then we had Spurs at home to stay alive in the Premier League.

“The pressure we felt and how we reacted was so important. After that we come here to our neighbours, the most prestigious team in English football in the last 20 or 30 years knowing if we lose we have nothing and we won.

“For two seasons now this team has shown great character, an incredible mentality and strength committing to what they have to do.

“Manchester City have to be so proud of these players.”