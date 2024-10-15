Pep Guardiola in talks to become England manager - after OFFERING his services before: report

England have begun talks with Pep Guardiola over becoming the next full-time coach of the Three Lions.

Questions still remain over whether current interim England manager Lee Carsley wants the role on a permanent basis: equally, there are no guarantees that the decision-makers at the FA have come down decisively on the former Under-21s boss to fill the role.

As a result, it seems that the feelers are still out to see which managers might consider the assignment and those at St. Georges Park have sounded out a premium Premier League name.

FA approach Pep Guardiola for England manager job

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is one of the most exciting names connected with the England vacancy

According to a report from The Times, the FA have made ‘informal contact’ with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

His current terms at the Etihad are due to expire at the end of this season. The Manchester club are understandably keen for the Spaniard to extend his stay, but it is believed Guardiola is yet to decide on his future, or indeed respond to the FA’s approach.

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is also in the frame

Guardiola may need to move quickly if he does want to take on the Three Lions gig, however, as further reports suggest that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is in advanced talks to replace Carsley. It is said that a deal to bring the German coach in could move quite quickly, likely due in part to Tuchel currently being out of work.

Carsley has caused some confusion in recent days, at first appearing to favour returning to his former role with England’s youth side, before reversing that sentiment slightly to suggest he would still like to be considered for the role. With heavyweights like Guardiola and Tuchel re-entering the picture, according to multiple reports, it seems that the vacancy is still very much in play – while Pep has already come close to getting it.

In 2013, it was reported that Guardiola had offered his services to the FA to become England manager. The FA turned him down: as they wanted someone English for the role.

“I would like to play a World Cup and a European Championship,” the Manchester City manager said in 2013. “I would like to live that situation. When I see the World Cup, I think I would like to be there. I had just one chance to do it as a player.”

FourFourTwo believes that Carsley likely hasn’t done himself any favours through his relatively non-committal answers regarding his ambition to take the role on. Not only will it raise questions over his ability to handle more difficult questions in the spotlight of England camps, but it will also leave bosses wondering whether he’d be all-in if given the job.

Regardless, if England believe they can land someone with the stature of a Guardiola or Tuchel, then Carsley would likely have his work cut out to come out on top of the pile.