Perez claims Manchester United, Tottenham are interested

Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez says he is not looking to leave the club despite claiming there has been interest in his services from Manchester United and Tottenham.

After adapting well to English football following his switch from Tenerife in June 2014, scoring seven goals in his maiden season in the Premier League, Perez has been one of the better performers in a trying campaign to date for Newcastle.

Perez has four goals to his name this term - including the winners against AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham.

The Spaniard, who has been linked with both United and Tottenham, told Radio Club Tenerife: "There is truth in the talk about interest in me. It's rewarding for me.

"There is much truth in the interest from Tottenham and Man United, but my place is at Newcastle."

Newcastle, who drew 1-1 at home to bottom side Aston Villa last time out, are at home to Everton on Saturday.