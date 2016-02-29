Perotti, Zukanovic make Roma moves permanent
After initially joining Roma on loan, Diego Perotti and Ervin Zukanovic have signed permanent deals.
Roma have made the signings of forward Diego Perotti and defender Ervin Zukanovic permanent.
Perotti joined the Serie A club on loan from Genoa in February and has now signed a full-time deal until June 2019.
The two-time Argentina international has made six appearances for the club, scoring his only goal in the 2-1 win over Sampdoria on February 7.
Zukanovic has featured four times for Roma and has also committed until mid-June 2019.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina international had initially signed on loan from Sampdoria in January.
