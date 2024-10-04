'Alisson struggles a bit with his feet - there are a few mistakes that you don’t see from Ederson': Peter Schmeichel weighs in on Alisson v Ederson debate with two other Premier League goalkeepers now challenging

Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel has weighed in on the debate about whether Liverpool or Manchester City have the better Brazilian playing in between the sticks.

Alisson arrived at Anfield from Roma in 2018, just a year after international teammate Ederson joined Manchester City from Benfica to become their new number one.

The rivalry between the two clubs has prompted a long-standing comparison between the two, who have exchanged spells in the Brazil goal. Alisson has won out more often, however, racking up 71 caps to Ederson's 25.

Peter Schmeichel explains why he prefers Ederson to Alisson

Ederson: better than Alisson? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, Schmeichel gave his view on the debate as well as casting his judgement on a pair of other high-profile Premier League stoppers.

Asked who he feels the best goalkeeper in the Premier League is right now, the former Manchester United and Denmark keeper plumped for Ederson - but added: “I think Raya is coming close now. He's really impressed me. Once he got established as Arsenal's number one and that competition got out the way, there's just a different aura around him."

Peter Schmeichel was a huge part of Manchester United's success in the 1990s (Image credit: PA)

Host Gary Neville then asked Schmeichel why he had answered Ederson above Alisson or Emiliano Martinez.

The Dane replied: "I think Alisson, in terms of making big saves and one-v-one situations, I think he's fantastic - [but] Alisson struggles a bit with his feet. There are a few mistakes that you don’t see from Ederson. That’s the only thing.

"[Emiliano] Martinez has proven Arsenal wrong for sure and is a very big personality. He is helping that team a lot.

"Would he be able to do the job at Manchester City, I don’t know - but he is a winner, a World Cup winner, he's just won the Copa, and he's getting there as well."

Schmeichel played 398 games for Manchester United from 1991-99, later having spells at Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The 60 year old was also a key part of Denmark's unexpected triumph at Euro 92.