Petric pounces to fire Hamburg past Frankfurt

With all eyes on Hamburg's Ruud van Nistelrooy, eager to rejoin Real Madrid after the Spanish club came calling, Petric slid in to connect with an Anis Ben-Hatira cross in the 65th minute for his fifth goal this season.

Frankfurt, missing half a dozen starting players through injury and suspension, hardly ventured forward and relied exclusively on rare quick breaks with lone striker Fanis Gekas.

The hosts, with Van Nistelrooy putting in a lacklustre performance, were lacking the final touch, despite dominating possession, until Petric came on in the second half.

The 30-year-old came close to adding another 12 minutes from time but his low drive sailed just wide of the post.

The win provided some good news for Hamburg hours after former Germany international Matthias Sammer surprisingly rejected their offer to join as sports director and opted to stay with the German football federation until 2013.