Petrucci leaves Man United and joins Cluj
Davide Petrucci has left Manchester United and will join CFR Cluj, the Premier League club have confirmed.
The 22-year-old never made a first-team appearance at Old Trafford, and has now moved on in search of regular playing time.
"Buona fortuna [good luck] to Italian midfielder Davide Petrucci as he leaves #mufc by mutual consent," United posted on their official Twitter account.
"He's joining CFR Cluj in Romania as a free agent."
Petrucci had previously enjoyed spells on loan at Peterborough United, Antwerp and Charlton Athletic, where he made a combined 19 league appearances, with one goal for Peterborough.
He joins Cluj, currently fourth in Liga I after six rounds of action.
