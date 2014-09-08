Petrucci leaves Man United and joins Cluj

The 22-year-old never made a first-team appearance at Old Trafford, and has now moved on in search of regular playing time.

"Buona fortuna [good luck] to Italian midfielder Davide Petrucci as he leaves #mufc by mutual consent," United posted on their official Twitter account.

"He's joining CFR Cluj in Romania as a free agent."

Petrucci had previously enjoyed spells on loan at Peterborough United, Antwerp and Charlton Athletic, where he made a combined 19 league appearances, with one goal for Peterborough.

He joins Cluj, currently fourth in Liga I after six rounds of action.