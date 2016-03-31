Pochettino: Even Southampton and Man Utd can win title

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that even the likes of West Ham and Southampton are still in the running to win the Premier League.

Spurs are five points adrift of surprise table-toppers Leicester City with seven matches remaining, with third-placed Arsenal a further six points back.

But Pochettino thinks Tottenham should be also factor in challenges from Manchester City, West Ham, Manchester United and Southampton because they are all still mathematically in the running.

"At the moment we are competing with different teams - not only Leicester," he said at his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's game at Liverpool.

"I think Arsenal, City, United, West Ham and Southampton still have the possibility, mathematically. I think seven games is a lot of games and a lot of points.

"You never know what will happen in football and we need to be focused in every game. It's not only a race between Leicester and Arsenal, a lot of teams are involved."

It was then put to Pochettino that he would make a very good politician due to the diplomatic answers he was giving on the title race.

"No, I'm not a politician," he said. "I'm strong and friendly when I need to be, but I am realistic as in football anything can happen.

"We believe we can win the title but other teams have the possibility to fight with us.

"We have seven games and it is important for us to fight until the end of the season and have the possibility of achieving big things.

"One is the possibility of winning the title and another is being in the top four. That is a very important achievement for the club and for us.

"From the beginning of the season, Leicester have been fantastic. We can't take credit from them.

"I think we're in a very good position, but we can't compare ourselves with another team - in this case with Leicester - because we need to fight."