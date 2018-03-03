Pochettino 'expects amazing things' from Spurs match-winner Son

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he has come to expect the amazing from Saturday's match-winner, Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international scored in each half as Spurs claimed a comfortable 2-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

The 25-year-old has now been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 11 home games in the top flight and Pochettino admits it is no surprise to see him perform so well.

"I am always positive. It's up to the players to show me their quality," he told a news conference.

"Son is one of the players who you expect amazing things from. A player like him or Harry [Kane] works hard and that pays [us] back.

"I'm very pleased for him and the team and it's helped us."

13 - Son Heung-Min has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances at Wembley (nine goals, four assists). Arch.March 3, 2018

The win was Spurs' seventh in a row at Wembley in all competitions, during which time they have only conceded one goal, which came in the 6-1 thrashing of Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth-round replay on Wednesday.

Pochettino feels his side have got over any semblance of a 'curse' at their temporary home, adding: "I am so pleased. It's a fantastic run.

"We can say that Wembley is our home. Last season, when we played in the Champions League, it was maybe a strange feeling. Now, the team feels comfortable here."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner felt his side were punished for failing to make the most of some rare half-chances before Son's second goal, which included a Tom Ince strike that was saved by Hugo Lloris.

"I think it was a deserved win for Spurs and we were beaten by quality," he said.

"The seconds before the second goal showed everything. We had a period of half-clear-cut chances, including one for Ince.

"A lot of things have to go in your favour. Spurs were absolutely on it today and showed their quality. We have to accept that."

100 - Mauricio Pochettino has reached 100 Premier League wins as a manager in 197 games – the joint-6th quickest alongside Kenny Dalglish. Only Jose Mourinho (142), Alex Ferguson (162), Arsene Wenger (179), Rafa Benitez (181) & Claudio Ranieri (187) reached it in fewer games. Ton March 3, 2018

Spurs now turn their attention to the visit of Juventus in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg.

There was some concern that Mousa Dembele picked up a knock before being replaced in the closing stages on Saturday, but Pochettino says it is too soon to judge whether there could be any injury problems ahead of the Juve showdown.

"We need to assess the players," he said. "It's difficult to know if everyone will be ready against Juventus.

"We have a few days to assess the players and see if anything's wrong. Now, we don't have the information to see if there are any problems."