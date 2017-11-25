Pochettino massive to me, says Alli

Dele Alli has hailed the "massive" influence Mauricio Pochettino has had on his career as Tottenham prepare to face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs come into the clash at Wembley on the back of securing top spot in Champions League Group H with an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Alli set up both goals at Signal Iduna Park - for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min - those assists adding to recent strikes against Real Madrid, Liverpool and West Ham.

While the England international believes his performances this season have failed to scale the heights of previous years, he knows he is working under the right man to continue his development.

"He's massive to me, a big help with everything, every day in training and in everyday life he pushes you, making you a better person and player," Alli told Sky Sports.

"He's a massive role in my career; we work together a lot, we speak a lot, and I think that is important for a young player, to know you have a manager you can trust and speak to.

"He wants to help you improve and push you on. We trust in him, we put all our trust in him here, and that's the main thing. We know that the decision he makes is the best for the team and it's important that we stick by that.

"It has been a bit hit and miss at times, but I've enjoyed it so far, and I think that's the main thing, that I keep enjoying it, enjoying playing for Tottenham. It has been good. Obviously you always want to improve and get better but I'm enjoying it.

"Obviously I've put myself in a situation where everyone expects me to score or assist every game, and as a player myself I expect it as well, but obviously that is not always the case, and just because you don't score or assist it doesn't necessarily mean you've played bad.

"I'm probably my biggest critic. But like I say, I've enjoyed it. It's easy to get down with things if they're not going your way or if you haven't been performing.

"But I know in myself that that's not the case, I've been playing well at times and you can't play well every game. A lot of players will tell you it is impossible to play well at the top level in every single game."