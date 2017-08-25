Pogba 'honoured' by Europa League best player award

Paul Pogba declared himself "honoured" to win the first Europa League Player of the Season award as Manchester United stars claimed the top three places.

France midfielder Pogba led the way ahead of team-mates Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic following United's triumph in the 2016-17 tournament, which secured the club a route back into the Champions League.

A voting jury consisting of the 48 coaches who led teams in last season's group stage, as well as 55 journalists, awarded Pogba 140 points, with Mkhitaryan claiming 129 and Ibrahimovic a further 20 back.

"I am very happy to be the first person to win the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award," said Pogba, who scored the opening goal in the 2-0 final win over Ajax in May.

"Hopefully, the new season will be as successful as the last one for both me and my club. Thank you so much."

In a tweet, the 24-year-old former Juventus player said he was "much honoured" by the award.

Much honoured Player of the Season 2016/2017. Gros merci! ishappy August 25, 2017

Pogba will hope to play a starring role again as United go in search of glory in the continent's elite competition, having landed a favourable Champions League draw on Thursday, when they were pitted against Benfica, Basel and CSKA.