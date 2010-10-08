Prandelli offers Totti goodbye friendly

Totti, 34, quit international football with 58 caps after Italy's 2006 World Cup win but opened the door for a return in June's tournament only for injury worries to rule him out.

Prandelli, who has indicated that he will not consider the forward for competitive games, envisages a friendly where Totti can team up again with former AS Roma team mate and fellow prankster Antonio Cassano.

"It would be a good signal for children. It would show them that friendship and enthusiasm exist in football," Prandelli told Rai TV on Friday ahead of Italy's Euro qualifier in Northern Ireland.

"I don't know if we could do it in November. I'm not thinking about it at the moment."

The Italian football federation said in a statement the November friendly would be against Romania in the Austrian city of Klagenfurt, the latest in a string of Italy friendlies to be played outside the country for commercial reasons.

Former Italy and AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini turned down the offer of a final Azzurri friendly before he retired two seasons ago.