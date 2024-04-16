Premier League Golden Boot race hots up as Cole Palmer chases down Erling Haaland total

By Matthew Holt
published

Can anyone topple Manchester City's goal machine this season?

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer.
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer's recent goal haul for Chelsea has put him in late contention for the Premier League's Golden Boot award.

The 21-year-old forward has netted 10 goals in his last 5 Premier League outings and has now pulled level with Manchester City's Erling Haaland this season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1