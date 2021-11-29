PSG: Sergio Ramos discusses Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or chances, saying he will "defend" his teammate

PSG star Sergio Ramos has been talking up Lionel Messi's chances in the Ballon d'Or.

The Argentinian is tipped to win the award for a seventh time, following a performance at the weekend against Saint-Etienne in which he made three assists.

Ramos also made his debut in that game, after a long lay-off. The ex-Real Madrid star was rumoured to be having his contract terminated from the French giants but has bounced back from his injury troubles and made the bench for the first time for his new club against Manchester City last week.

After years of facing Messi in El Clasico ties, the Spaniard was asked about his new teammate - and was rather complimentary about his former rival.

The 35-year-old told ESPN via Marca: "He's in good shape, and I think he's the kind of player who really makes a difference.

"He's a unique player and it's a privilege to have him in the team.

"I think that bit by bit, each of us is going to bring our own quality to make Paris Saint-Germain even greater and achieve the things we want to achieve.

"Yes, of course I'm going to defend the guys in my team. I wish him all the luck in the world [in the Ballon d'Or]."