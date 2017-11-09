Ramos: I do not agree with Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos does not agree with Cristiano Ronaldo's assertion that Real Madrid miss the players who left the Santiago Bernabeu during the transfer window.

Madrid offloaded Pepe, Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez, among others, ahead of the 2017-18 season and have endured a difficult start to the campaign, trailing LaLiga leaders Barcelona by eight points after 11 matches.

But Ramos has dismissed Ronaldo's opinion as a simplistic take on Madrid's struggles and pointed to injuries suffered by the likes of Gareth Bale and Raphael Varane as an alternative explanation

"I do not agree with Cristiano," he told Cadena SER. "I think it's an opportunist opinion.

"When we won two Super Cups [UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana], nobody missed anyone.

"I would place more of the emphasis on injuries. The team is stronger when we're all together.

"I don't miss anyone. No one.

"The squad has changed, of course, but some contribute some things and others have another role."

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in seven league matches this season but Ramos is unconcerned with what, by the Portugal international's standards, is a barren run.

"I do not care who scores. For me it is the same satisfaction," added Ramos.

"But he has a different role. There are a number of individual titles that depend on the type of goals you score."