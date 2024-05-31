Rasmus Hojlund hits back at critics after recent Manchester United team-mate 'pass' claims
Hojlund scored 16 goals in his debut season and has responded after critics said team-mates were afraid to pass to him
Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has responded after critics insisted his teammates were 'afraid to pass' to him.
The Dane netted 16 goals during his first term in English football, after sealing a summer move from Atalanta to Old Trafford.
Capping off a successful season by winning the FA Cup, Hojlund has hit back after remarks were recently made by him in the media.
WATCH | How Rasmus Hojlund Would Complete Ten Hag's Man United
One Manchester United player was said to have admitted to a close confidant that the new arrival had been ignored, as reported originally by the Manchester Evening News.
"I do not understand such an article. I feel like I get the ball if I'm in the right positions," Hojlund told Tipsbladet.
"This is, again, an example of something I have to shut out because it's just a lot of noise. You have to filter out the stories because 90 to 95 per cent of them are nonsense."
Hojlund was used as a second-half substitute during the Red Devils' recent 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Claiming his first piece of silverware under manager Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman recently echoed praise for a player he believes will only continue to get better and better.
"We are very happy with our recruitment and [in Hojlund] we recruited the right character," Ten Hag said earlier this year.
"Of course he can perform under stress when things go against him. He has the abilities to have a strong character, be resilient, be determined and score goals and that's what we saw when we scouted him.
"When he started he didn't have so much luck… the disallowed goal against Brighton as one," Ten Hag added.
"Those kinds of moments are very important when you come to a new league, especially as a striker, to build some confidence. We see he is a fighter and he has great ability in front of the goal."
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.