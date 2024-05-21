RATED! Every player in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad's chances of making final team

Gareth Southgate has named a 33-man provisional England squad for this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament.

The England boss said that selecting this initial squad was ‘our most complicated decision’, with big names such as Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Nick Pope, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all missing.

A further seven players will be left disappointed when Southgate submits his final 26-man squad by the June 7 UEFA deadline. But of this initial 33-man squad, who is on the plane to Euro 2024, who will be hoping to force their way in and who faces an uphill battle to make the grade?

Here’s a look at four tiers contained within this squad.

Every player in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad's chances of making final team

On the plane

Is Jude Bellingham the first name on the teamsheet? (Image credit: Getty Images)

All being well, there are plenty of players who are virtually assured of a place on the plane. We’d be more than surprised if any of these 18 players miss out on a trip to Germany.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

The goalkeeping unit should be pretty straightforward, with Southgate already having made the decision to omit Nick Pope following his recent injury.

Defenders: Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi

The core of this unit should be pretty secure, with the big questions coming at left back (more on that later). These six players have plenty of talent, experience and versatility between them, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold classified as a midfielder, he is another one who could help out at the back if things get stretched.

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo is perhaps the most surprising inclusion in this top tier, but with Jordan Henderson being omitted, it’s hard to see the Manchester United man being overlooked.

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka

Sorting through England’s stacked forward options is a big job, but there are five untouchables here, with the Three Lions’ all-time leading goalscorer joined by four of the best young attackers in European football.

In the balance

Jack Grealish has had a disappointing season (Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Onto those who will need to use the next two weeks to do all they can to convince the boss that they have to go to Germany.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, James Trafford

You’d hope that the number three goalkeeper gets nowhere near the pitch in Germany and with Pickford and Ramsdale certain to go, Henderson and Trafford have a couple of weeks to impress Southgate and his staff.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite

Of the five uncapped players in the squad, Branthwaite has the best chance of going. As a left-footer he could be the square peg to go in a round hole if Luke Shaw doesn’t make it.

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, James Maddison, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins

This is the part of the squad that will be giving Southgate the most sleepless nights at this stage.

Grealish is coming off a down year, but still has that x-factor so it would be a surprise if he stayed at home, while the likes of Bowen, Eze, Maddison and Gordon can’t realistically all be accommodated. Then there is the matter of Harry Kane’s back-up, with Toney and Watkins duking it out for that role. Could the expansion to a 26-man squad see them both go?

This is why Southgate’s paid the big bucks…

Long shots

It seems a longshot that Wharton will make the final team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Dunk, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Adam Wharton

Lewis Dunk’s recent errors in an England shirt and Brighton’s limp to the finish line leave the 32-year-old facing a battle to make the cut, while Konsa is likely to be pipped to a place in the squad by Gomez, due to the Liverpool man’s versatility

The remaining three uncapped players are ones for the future, unless Southgate feels he has the luxury of taking a player to Germany in the name of experience. Their days will come, however.

A tier of his own

Luke Shaw faces a battle to be fit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Shaw

The Manchester United left-back has a tier of his own. Southgate admitted in his Tuesday press conference that Shaw was a long shot to be fit for the tournament, but as he is the only recognised left-back in the squad, he will be given every chance to prove his body can hold up to the rigours of a major international tournament.

