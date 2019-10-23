Manchester United eye RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner – but Liverpool could renew their interest

The Reds sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter in the summer but opted against signing a direct replacement for the Belgium international.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add more firepower to his forward line, however, with Juventus centre-forward Mario Mandzukic among those who have been linked to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Mandzukic is rumoured to be a January target but the 33-year-old would only be a short-term solution up top.

United are also on the lookout for a striker who could be successful over a number of seasons in Manchester, and the Daily Express report that Werner is on Solskjaer’s shopping list.

The Germany international signed a new deal at RB Leipzig in August, contracting him to the club until 2023.

Werner was previously due to be a free agent at the end of the season, but reports in Kicker claimed that he only penned fresh terms because his new contract includes a £25.9m release clause.

That would represent excellent value for a player who has impressed in the Bundesliga in recent years, scoring 56 goals in 101 top-flight games since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

He has also proven his worth at international level, finding the net 10 times in 25 outings for the senior German side.

United will face competition for Werner’s signature, with Bayern Munich having been heavily linked with the former Stuttgart money since summer 2018.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the 23-year-old in the past, and Jurgen Klopp could renew his interest now that Werner is available for such a relatively low fee.

United will hope to steal a march on their rivals as Solskjaer seeks more attacking options, but much could depend on whether or not the Reds can offer Werner Champions League football next term.

