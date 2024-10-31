Real Madrid make Liverpool star summer priority as new details emerge: report

Real Madrid are said to have made one Premier League star their summer priority in the transfer market.

Los Blancos have recruited the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and Arda Guler over the last two years as the Spanish giants look to the future in terms of up-and-coming talent.

But their recruitment drive is showing no signs of slowing down, with further reinforcements in defence and midfield as being hinted at. One player, out of contract in the summer, is now being tipped with a switch to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid make Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold their prime summer target, according to reports

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS, Real Madrid have made Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold their number one summer target, having previously shown an interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro.

The newspaper states how a move for the Three Lions international is now described as ‘indisputable’ at this moment in time, given the injury sustained in recent weeks to regular right-back Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold is of course out of contract at Liverpool this summer, as well as fellow superstar duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Real Madrid will be allowed to negotiate a deal with him to sign him on a free transfer, with January 1 mooted as a date talks could begin.

Dani Carvajal is approaching the tail-end of his career at 32 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trent has expressed a desire to be widely remembered as the best player of all time and his ambitions to win a Ballon d'Or could also open the door for a move to the Spanish capital.

“He can try and win the Ballon d’Or, there’s nothing wrong with ambition,” Carragher said on Sky Sports following the 2-2 draw at Arsenal at the weekend. “But my first thought when I read that was ‘you’re not winning the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool.’

“Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona. That’s where the best players in the world go. If that’s his ultimate ambition, I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Trent's move to Real Madrid looks to be nailed on given there has been no talk of a new contract at Liverpool for quite some time now. These things can move quickly, but the 26-year-old has ambitions away from the Premier League and you cannot be mad at him for wanting to chase his dreams.

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, as Arne Slot's unbeaten run as of late is pitted against the in-form Seagulls at Anfield.