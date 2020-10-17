Real Madrid v Cadiz live stream: how to watch La Liga wherever you are in the world

Real Madrid vs Cadiz live stream, 17.30pm BST, La Liga TV

Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when Cadiz visit the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.

Madrid, the reigning champions in Spain’s top flight, have taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far this season, with a draw at Real Sociedad the only blot on their copybook.

Their performances haven’t always been convincing in the opening weeks of 2020/21, but Zinedine Zidane’s side proved in the run-in last season that they are experts at picking up wins even when they’re not at their best.

Even so, Madrid fans will want to see a bit more attacking fluidity from their team in this fixture, with the first Clasico of the campaign scheduled for next weekend.

Barcelona had a much rockier summer than Madrid but have had a decent start to the season, and los Blancos will be keen to go into their latest duel with their rivals with some momentum behind them,

Zidane remains without Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal for the visit of Cadiz, while Eder Militao, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are nursing more minor ailments.

Madrid could name an unchanged XI from that which overcame Levante before the international break, although Rodrygo is pushing for a return to the starting line-up in place of Marco Asensio.

Zidane might also be tempted to give Luka Modric a rest after a busy international break, but Federico Valverde and Casemiro should retain their places in the midfield.

Cadiz can take great heart from their performances so far this season. The newly-promoted side currently occupy a top-half position after taking seven points from their first five games.

Alvaro Cervera’s side earned a reputation for being tough to play against in the second division, so Madrid might not have everything their own way on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17.30pm BST, with the game being shown on La Liga TV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are:

How to watch La Liga outside your country

If you're out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked.

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can't work out where you are and what you're doing.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN

NordVPN

IPVanish

How to watch a La live stream in the UK

La Liga is broadcast on La Liga TV on Sky in the UK. Sky subscribers will have free access to all La Liga games for the remainder of the season.

If you want to watch the La Ligain the US and Canada, you can tune into BeIn Sports.

YouTube will be showing La Liga in a number of European and Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

