Record-breaker Messi sends shirt to Muller

"For Gerd Muller, my respect and admiration, a hug," Messi wrote on the shirt, which had his name and number 10 on the back.

Messi finished last year with 91 goals for Barcelona and Argentina, six more than Muller netted for Bayern Munich and Germany in 1972.

The 25-year-old Argentine, known as 'the flea' while Muller's nickname was 'torpedo', collected an unprecedented fourth FIFA Ballon d'Or award on Monday.