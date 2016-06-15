Record-holder Rooney, good omens for Conte: The best Premier League opening day stats

The Premier League's fixtures for 2016-17 have been announced, with Arsenal against Liverpool the pick of the matches on the opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho begins his top-flight career at Manchester United away to AFC Bournemouth, while Antonio Conte's reign at Chelsea starts at home to West Ham.

Pep Guardiola's first taste of the English top-flight will see Manchester City host Sunderland, while champions Leicester City travel to newly promoted Hull City.

Here, courtesy of Opta, we look at some of the best stats for the opening day.



MOU AND ROO HAVE OPENING DAY FORM

Mourinho and his new captain Wayne Rooney have both enjoyed success on the first weekend.

'The Special One' won six and drew one of his seven Premier League season debuts at Chelsea, while Rooney has scored more goals (six) on the first weekend than any other active top-flight player.

However, four of United's five opening day defeats in the Premier League era have come when they were playing away from home, which gives Bournemouth some hope.



ARSENAL HOPE FOR CHANGE IN FORTUNES

Arsenal have historically been strong in the first match of a new campaign, losing only two of their last 15 and recording 10 victories.

However, both of those defeats have come in the last three years and the Gunners have conceded as many goals (six) in that period as in the previous 12.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won three in a row on the opening weekend – their best run since they won five in succession between 1998 and 2002.



PROMOTED SIDES LOOK TO BUCK TREND

Burnley, Middlesbrough and Hull will be hoping to bring an end to a run that has seen every newly promoted team since August 2012 fail to win their first match of a Premier League campaign.

Boro, though, have only won two of their 14 previous openers in the top flight, while Hull are winless in five league meetings against their opponents, Leicester.

Burnley will be hopeful, though, with Swansea City coming to Turf Moor having won only two of their last 10 matches to kick off the season in games that have spanned four tiers of the league system.



OMENS GOOD FOR CONTE

Conte has a tough first match at home to West Ham, but Chelsea's record on the first weekend is superb, with 14 wins and three draws from their last 17 games.

Chelsea have also collected more points in opening matches (51) than any other Premier league side, with Manchester United second on 49.

But West Ham have suffered more defeats to kick off a Premier League season than any other team, the joint-worst record along with Tottenham, who also have nine defeats.



LEICESTER TO CONTINUE CHAMPIONS' TRADITION?

Leicester are at newly promoted Hull as they look to ensure an astonishing sequence continues, with the defending champions never losing their first game of a campaign in the Premier League era.

That covers 23 years, with 19 title-winning teams starting their defences with victories and four drawing.

Leicester, though, have only won two in 10 Premier League openers – can their status as champions drive them on?



PEP POTENT ON THE OPENING DAY

Since losing his first match as a top-flight manager against Numancia in 2008, Guardiola has won six opening league fixtures in a row with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

City also have a strong run to defend, with the team who finished fourth last season yet to lose a Premier League curtain-raiser at home.

Sunderland's record on the first weekend is uninspiring – four draws and two defeats in the previous six league seasons.



DRAWS GALORE FOR EVERTON

No team drew more matches than Everton (14) in Premier League last season and Ronald Koeman's new team have also been prolific in seeing their inaugural games end level.

They have drawn nine matches to kick off a Premier League campaign, more than any other side. Each of their last three have finished with a 2-2 scoreline.

Tottenham will hope they do not score two at Goodison Park, as they have only scored 23 times in the 23 opening day fixtures they have played.