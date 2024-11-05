Revealed: The first five recruits Ruben Amorim wants to make at Manchester United

Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to make wholesale changes at Old Trafford.

Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - will begin in his post at Old Trafford on November 11, with his Sporting side set to take on Manchester City in the Champions League this week.

But after a summer shake-up by INEOS with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake arriving at the club amongst others, it appears more change is approaching for the Red Devils.

Ruben Amorim wants to bring FIVE new members of staff to Manchester United

Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

What lies ahead for Van Nistelrooy, Hake, set-piece coach Andreas Georgson and goalkeeper coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar, as they currently remain at the club as part of Erik ten Hag's failed experiment.

But according to The Athletic, change may be fast approaching, with Amorim having already agreed to bring five new members of staff to Manchester United when he starts in his position later this month.

Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in temporary charge at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim is reported to want three first-team coaches to join him – Emanuel Ferro (45), Adelio Candido (28), and Carlos Fernandes (29) – having all helped him dramatically during his time in Portugal.

Amorim is also said to want Jorge Vital, a goalkeeper coach, to join him, with Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton the three first-team shot-stoppers available at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 39-year-old would also like Paulo Barreira to come as a sports scientist, with plenty of other background departures mooted. The future of Darren Fletcher again remains in question, given he has now worked at the club in multiple roles since 2021.

The make-up of Amorim's staffing will mark another significant change at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils only six points off of the Premier League top-four places. It is clear the change has been made with there a feeling things can turn around given the talented crop of players available.

In FourFourTwo's view, Amorim looks to be a shrewd appointment for Manchester United but given how young this current squad is, time will once again be needed for a bedding in process. It could get worse before it once again gets better at Old Trafford.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will still be in charge for the next Premier League assignment, as they take on Leicester City on Sunday, having drawn 1-1 with Chelsea last time out.