Riise and Carew keep up perfect Norway start

The unmarked Riise took the wind out of the home team's sails when he struck in the second minute.

Carew effectively ended the game as a contest when he netted from close range three minutes before half-time.

Yiannis Okkas, playing his 100th international for Cyprus, pulled a goal back in the 58th minute.

The hosts then went close to an equaliser when Norway goalkeeper Jon Knudsen made two saves in quick succession from midfielder Efstathios Aloneftis in the 68th minute.

Norway lead Group H with nine points while Cyprus have one point.