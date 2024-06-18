Roberto Martinez details reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is in Portugal's Euro 2024 squad aged 39

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has detailed the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo can be so influential at Euro 2024.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, with his side eventually finishing 2nd in the Saudi Pro League.

With Selecao set to face off against the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, questions are beginning to be asked as to whether Ronaldo will be involved from the off.

Ronaldo has netted a whopping 130 goals for his country, more than any other player for any other international side.

But it was his non-inclusion during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from former boss Roberto Santos that began to perhaps signal the end of an era for Portugal and CR7.

Roberto Martinez, now in charge, has hinted that Ronaldo has not been included in his 26-man squad for the tournament because of his past performances, believing the former Manchester United man can still have a huge say in the success of his side.

"Cristiano is in the national team on merit. Nobody gets into the national team by just having a name," Martinez said.

"Cristiano scored 50 goals in 51 games, consistent with his club in his league, and he scored nine goals in our qualification rounds.

Roberto Martinez saw Portugal win 10 out of 10 games in Euro 2024 qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's a goal scorer and for us, he's someone who can make that final move. He can stretch defences and open spaces.

"Over the years he has changed his way of playing slightly, but I can only say that Cristiano is in the national team on merit and the numbers are there to back that up."

Young forward Goncalo Ramos was often called upon in Qatar, whilst other attacking options Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota will also hope to play a huge part for Portugal at the tournament.

Besides Czechia, Turkey and Georgia are the two other countries that comprise Group F and Selecao are tipped to go deep into the tournament by the bookmakers.

