Why does Cristiano Ronaldo stand sideways during Portugal's national anthem at Euro 2024?

Cristiano Ronaldo has often left football fans confused as to his strange pre-match ritual when lining up for Portugal.

The Al-Nassr forward has scored a whopping 130 goals for his country since his international debut back in 2003 and is bidding to help his nation to glory once again at Euro 2024.

As captain, Ronaldo is expected to lead out the Selecao in Germany, with supporters often wondering why he chooses to stand sideways whilst the national anthem is blared out.

The reason Ronaldo chooses to do so is so that he can face the Portugal flag in the stadium as a patriotic gesture ahead of kick-off.

His tradition has become a staple of his pre-match preparations as he glares into the distance in a sign of respect for his homeland.

Roberto Martinez's side face the Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 opening fixture later on Tuesday, with Turkey and Georgia completing the group.

Portugal failed to lose a single game during the qualifying endeavours and are hotly tipped heading into the tournament.

Boasting stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva, Martinez's squad is stacked with talent.

Ronaldo in action for Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I know I don't have many years of football left," Ronaldo recently said, amplifying his love for his country. "It's a gift to play year after year, after 35.

“I'm 39 and every year is about enjoying [myself]. To score for the national team is special. The national team is the love of my life, winning the Euros would be a dream.”

Ronaldo captained Portugal to European success in 2016 and is now set to play in a record-breaking sixth Euros campaign.

"For me, playing for the national team is a passion, a love,” he added. “Any game is special, a European Championship is special, it will be my sixth, which is also a record.

"Playing in 2004, when I made my [European Championship] debut, or playing today, the feeling is always of pride and passion. It doesn't get any better than this."

