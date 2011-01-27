Roma beat Juve to reach cup semis
By app
MILAN - Mirko Vucinic helped to send AS Roma into the Italian Cup semi-finals with a superb goal to set up a 2-0 win at Juventus on Thursday.
The in-form Montenegro forward picked up the ball on the side of the area midway through the second half and effortlessly curled it into the far corner.
Rodrigo Taddei added a second goal in added time with an acrobatic finish to ensure Roma progressed to meet holders Inter Milan in the last four.
The bad-tempered encounter was riddled with fouls and injuries but Claudio Ranieri's side just about deserved to beat his former club with Simplicio also having a header saved.
Juve piled on the pressure towards the end but never really came close to scoring despite fielding a strong side as they became the latest big club to play their top players in a previously unloved competition.
Roma will play Inter in April and May's two-legged semi-finals after Leonardo's side beat Napoli on penalties on Wednesday.
Serie A leaders AC Milan take on Palermo in the other semi after the pair got past Sampdoria and Parma respectively earlier this week.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.