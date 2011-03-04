Roma beat Lecce with last-gasp penalty

Roma lost 3-2 at home to the Ukrainians in their last 16 first leg, a defeat that contributed to coach Claudio Ranieri quitting, but new interim boss Vincenzo Montella has now recorded two wins and a draw since taking over.

Former Lecce forward Mirko Vucinic gave Roma the lead after 32 minutes when he escaped his marker and slammed the ball home at the far post but the Montenegrin did not celebrate in front of a crowd that adored him between 2000 and 2006.

Guillermo Giacomazzi's header midway through the second period looked to have salvaged a point for Lecce but Chile's Pizarro slotted in the spot-kick after a foul on Marco Borriello with usual penalty taker Francesco Totti suspended.

The win, in a game switched to Friday from the weekend to give Roma more time to prepare for the Donetsk trip, means the Giallorossi stay sixth whatever happens in Saturday and Sunday's fixtures while Lecce remain a place above the drop zone.

Roma's first choice right-back Marco Cassetti had to come off in the first half and could be doubtful for Tuesday.