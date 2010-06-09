Roma fans flock to greet Adriano

The Brazilian striker has returned to Italy from Flamengo less than two years after walking out on Inter Milan because of personal problems.

"I feel renewed and mature," Adriano, 28, told the crowd.

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, whose cash-strapped club finished second in Serie A last term, has acknowledged that signing Adriano is a "gamble" given his history.

The arrival of Adriano, on a three-year deal, means fellow striker Luca Toni's time at Roma looks to be over.

The Italian was on loan from Bayern Munich last term but Genoa now want to sign him.

