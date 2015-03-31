Roma hit by Gervinho hamstring blow
Gervinho faces a three-week spell on the sidelines after the Roma forward injured his hamstring during Sunday's 1-1 draw between the Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.
The Ivorian was withdrawn 39 minutes into the stalemate in Abidjan with what transpired to be a hamstring strain.
It means Gervinho will miss around three weeks of Roma's Serie A run-in, including Saturday's clash with fellow high-flyers Napoli.
Trailing leaders Juventus by 14 points, Roma are in danger of surrendering second place to rivals Lazio after posting just one win in their last six league outings.
Gervinho, who is also set to be absent for the league clashes with Torino and Atalanta, will begin a recovery programme on Wednesday.
