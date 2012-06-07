Roma rule out swoop for stricken Rossi

Rossi is currently sidelined with a knee injury, which has seen speculation surrounding the 25-year-old cool.

And the Giallorossi have also withdrawn their interest in the Italian, who suffered a second cruciate knee injury in April and is not expected to return to training until next year.

"We had shown an interest in Giuseppe Rossi," Roma general director Franco Baldini told www.tuttomercatoweb.com.

"However, he had another serious knee injury and he will not return to play until March.

"Hence, he cannot be considered a target in our transfer market."

Rossi is expected to leave Spanish side Villarreal following their relegation from La Liga last term.