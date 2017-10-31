Ronaldo is an 'example' – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star's professionalism

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is a "phenomenon" and an "example" to anyone due to his immense levels of professionalism, according to Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Ronaldo will go up against Pochettino's Spurs on Wednesday at Wembley, as Real Madrid look to improve upon their 1-1 draw with the Premier League side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Ronaldo who scored Madrid's goal when the two sides last met, and he will be eager to catch the eye as he returns to England, where he excelled for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009.

Since leaving United, Ronaldo has continued to go from strength to strength in Madrid and won The Best FIFA Men's Player for a second year running recently.

And Pochettino is adamant his talent and professionalism make him worthy of such an award.

"He's a phenomenon," Pochettino told Marca. "He has been awarded 'The Best' and the truth is that he deserves it.

"In addition to his qualities as a professional, he is an example. He never tires of repeating that the secret is to work hard, to strive, to take care of himself. Every player should apply it."

Pochettino even compared Spurs striker Harry Kane to Ronaldo in terms of his attitude: "I do not know Cristiano in depth, but he gives me the same feeling as Harry.

"They are very similar in terms of professionalism. They understand that we must strive to achieve success. He [Kane] has a similar mentality."