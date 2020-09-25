Ross County defender Connor Randall hoping to feature against Aberdeen

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is confident Connor Randall has suffered no lasting damage after limping off against St Johnstone last weekend.

The defender had to be replaced midway through the first half with a calf issue but Kettlewell is optimistic the former Hearts and Liverpool full-back will be ready for the visit of Aberdeen to Dingwall on Sunday.

Striker Billy Mckay came off with a calf problem against Celtic earlier this month but is also back in training, while Ross Draper remains a doubt with another calf issue.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will assess his side following their 1-0 defeat by Sporting in Lisbon.

Tommie Hoban may be rested after playing three-and-a-half games in 12 days early in his comeback from long-term injury.

Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring), midfielders Dean Campbell (foot) and Matty Kennedy (knee), and striker Sam Cosgrove (knee) remain out.