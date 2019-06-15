Ryan Fraser ‘an integral part of our squad’, say Bournemouth

Bournemouth maintain a new contract offer for Ryan Fraser is still “on the table” and the Scotland winger is “an integral part” of their squad as speculation continues over his future.

Frazer, 25, impressed for the Cherries last season, with seven Premier League goals and 14 assists.

The former Aberdeen midfielder, who joined Bournemouth in 2013, has been linked with a £30million summer move to Arsenal.

Frazer is heading into the final year of his current deal and, in an interview with the Scotsman, he suggested Bournemouth’s reported price tag could be putting off potential bidders.

On Saturday, Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake issued a statement to “provide balanced clarity on the situation” as the club prepare for another campaign in the Premier League.

“Much has been written and spoken about the future of Ryan Fraser, as his contract with AFC Bournemouth heads into its final 12 months,” Blake said on the Bournemouth website.

“As is the club’s policy, details regarding contract negotiations or transfer activity are kept confidential and do not enter the public domain.

“However, following some recent reports, I felt it was imperative to speak publicly and provide balanced clarity on the situation.

“The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time.

“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

“He went on to have an outstanding season, with seven goals and 14 assists helping the club secure a fifth successive season of Premier League football.

“During that time, I have been – and continue to be – in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.”

Blake’s statement concluded: “Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad.

“We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth.”