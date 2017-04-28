Sanchez trolled by Leicester defender Huth over throw-in controversy

Leicester City defender Robert Huth has poked fun at Alexis Sanchez following the controversial incident involving the Arsenal star and Christian Fuchs.

Sanchez went to ground clutching his face after Fuchs threw the ball at his shoulder in the closing stages of the Gunners' 1-0 Premier League win over Leicester at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Arsenal forward had been trying to block Fuchs' attempt at a long throw as Leicester pushed for a late equaliser following Huth's unfortunate own goal in the 86th minute.

The incident led to a barrage of criticism of the Chile international, who appeared eager to explain his actions by posting a picture of himself on Twitter sporting a swollen lip in the home dressing room.

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip April 26, 2017

Huth has now issued a sarcastic response by tweeting an image of his own post-match wound: a minute cut on his finger.

Just about recovered from the arsenal battle the other night April 28, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger defended Sanchez's actions in a news conference on Friday, insisting he did not find them "embarrassing".