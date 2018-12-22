Sarri: Loftus-Cheek can become a star at Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek can become a Chelsea star, according to head coach Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri backed midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to develop into a "great player" at the club.
Loftus-Cheek, 22, has only made one Premier League start this season, while he has been given more of a chance in Europe.
The England international is up to six goals this campaign, with three of those coming in five Europa League starts.
Sarri feels Loftus-Cheek can become a star at Chelsea, seemingly ruling out any chance of the midfielder making a loan move in January.
"Ruben is a very good player and, potentially, he's a great player," the Italian told UK newspapers.
"He has played seven matches out of seven in the last month, so I'm really very happy with him. He's improving a lot from the tactical point of view.
"In future, he will be a midfielder but sometimes we need to use him as a winger, especially in the last part of matches with his physical impact. So he's a very important player for us.
"In the future, he will be more than important."
Sitting fourth in the Premier League table, Chelsea host Leicester City on Saturday.
