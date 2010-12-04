Schalke end Bayern's unbeaten run
By app
BERLIN - Schalke 04 ended Bayern Munich's seven-game unbeaten Bundesliga run on Saturday, securing a 2-0 home victory with goals from Jose Manuel Jurado and Benedikt Hoewedes.
Bayern missed several chances in the first half and were denied by Schalke goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who spectacularly tipped wide a Bastian Schweinsteiger volley and palmed away a Toni Kroos shot.
Franck Ribery and Mario Gomez missed the target from close range before Neuer made the save of the day in the 31st minute, denying Kroos in a one-on-one situation.
Schweinsteiger rattled the bar a minute later as the Bavarians upped the pressure.
Bayern looked in control again in the second half before Schalke struck on the break, Raul chasing down a long Neuer ball and finding fellow Spaniard Jurado, who fired in off the post in the 58th minute.
Central defender Hoewedes made it 2-0 nine minutes later, when he headed a cross onto the post and then tapped in from close range.
