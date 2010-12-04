Schalke end Bayern's unbeaten run

Bayern missed several chances in the first half and were denied by Schalke goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who spectacularly tipped wide a Bastian Schweinsteiger volley and palmed away a Toni Kroos shot.

Franck Ribery and Mario Gomez missed the target from close range before Neuer made the save of the day in the 31st minute, denying Kroos in a one-on-one situation.

Schweinsteiger rattled the bar a minute later as the Bavarians upped the pressure.

Bayern looked in control again in the second half before Schalke struck on the break, Raul chasing down a long Neuer ball and finding fellow Spaniard Jurado, who fired in off the post in the 58th minute.

Central defender Hoewedes made it 2-0 nine minutes later, when he headed a cross onto the post and then tapped in from close range.