Schneiderlin lauds 'amazing' Martial

Morgan Schneiderlin has no doubt Anthony Martial will be a star for Manchester United after the in-form forward inspired a come-from-behind victory at St Mary's.

Martial scored twice as United prevailed 3-2 against Southampton on Sunday, the Frenchman taking his tally to three goals in two Premier League matches.

Fans and pundits baulked at the initial sum of £36million forked out by United for Martial on transfer-deadline day, but the composed 19-year-old has silenced the doubters from the word go.

Speaking after his return to former club Southampton, United midfielder Schneiderlin said: "It's like you see in the game – he is very calm, very relaxed. He is an amazing talent.

"He came to the Premier League and he scores and he wants to do his best.

"He's a very intelligent guy, very calm. Today he showed great composure and great skill and power. He will be a great player for the future of Manchester United."