Schweinsteiger out of Germany squad
By app
BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will miss his country's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan after pulling out of the squad with an injury, the football federation said.
Schweinsteiger, who has 83 caps, was injured on Sunday in Bayern Munich's 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, twisting his ankle.
"He informed the national coach today by telephone that he cannot be at his disposal," the DFB said on its website.
Germany, top of Group A with two wins out of two games, take on Turkey in Berlin on October 8 and travel to Kazakhstan four days later.
