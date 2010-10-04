Schweinsteiger out of Germany squad

Schweinsteiger, who has 83 caps, was injured on Sunday in Bayern Munich's 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund, twisting his ankle.

"He informed the national coach today by telephone that he cannot be at his disposal," the DFB said on its website.

Germany, top of Group A with two wins out of two games, take on Turkey in Berlin on October 8 and travel to Kazakhstan four days later.