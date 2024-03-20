Scotland eyeing Premier League star - who could play for ENGLAND this week

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has cast an eye on one of England's most promising talents ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The Tartan Army will head to Germany with renewed confidence having finished second in a qualifying group featuring three-time champions Spain and a Norway side bolstered by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Several high-profile youngsters are believed to have been discussed amid a swoop of England's overlooked youngsters, with the most notable candidate being Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon was handed his first England call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon has been in fine form for the Magpies, particularly in the early stages of this season, registering 14 goal involvements in 27 Premier League appearances.

The forward, who is eligible to play for Scotland through his Grandparents, was recently announced in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, although would still be able to switch allegiances having not yet played a competitive fixture for the Three Lions.

However, Clarke's Scotland assistant, John Carver, has reiterated that any switches would be unlikely before the tournament in June.

“I would be very surprised because loyalty is massive," Carver stated in a recent interview.

“It is important to give these guys who have been loyal, and who have done really well for this national team, an opportunity to be in that squad of 23.

“I think we are almost settled on what we are going to take away.

Scotland claimed a historic victory over Spain in qualifying. (Image credit: Mark Runnacles - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“I’d be very surprised if somebody comes out from nowhere. Unless we find somebody who’s like, ‘Wow’ — an outstanding player.

“I am not going to go down this street of Anderson and Gordon and all this lot because I’ve had enough of that. I am sick of talking about that."

Gordon wouldn't be the only English-born player in the Scotland side should he choose to switch, with Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Leeds United captain Liam Cooper both making the swap early in their respective careers.

