The Scotland Euro 2024 away kit is out - and the Tartan Army are going to love Adidas's subtle touches

The Scotland Euro 2024 away kit is not the white or yellow you were perhaps expecting.

This is Scotland's second Euros in a row after qualifying for Euro 2024 in style. We associate them with tartan, of course – and they're going to be one of the best dressed, with the Euro 2024 kits still dropping and the home shirt an absolute corker.

When Adidas dropped their international shirts, however, it became obvious that this one would be a grower.

The Scotland Euro 2024 away kit takes its inspo from the 90s

Because all great things happened in the 90s: Scotland's last World Cup, Ally McCoist's peak and Colin Hendry lifting the Premier League.

Unfortunately, we're not 100 per cent sure which shirt from the decade this one is supposed to be inspired by. Scotland never really had one in this colour, while the patterns on the sides are similar to the home top without looking particularly like they were influenced by a specific shirt.

Image 1 of 3 Scotland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Scotland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Scotland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

“Following the theme of tartan and heritage, the away jersey is inspired by an iconic kit from the 90’s era, but with a fresh new look for today’s fans and players,” Adidas helpfully explain.

“A colourful and disruptive tartan graphic features against a unique light base colour, partnered with dark purple detailing that delivers a fresh new look. Both home and away showcase a Scotland flag, sketched with a tartan mix, on the back of the collar.”

Scotland Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Perhaps it's just the coolness of colour and the soft purple but this one doesn't immediately stand out. Maybe it just needs some memories to help it along the way…

