Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour aims for more 'dreams' to come true at Euro 2024

Billy Gilmour hopes he can have the same kind of impact for Scotland at Euro 2024 this summer that he had after getting an unexpected chance to impress against old rivals England last time out.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder – then at Chelsea – had just barely turned 20 when Steve Clarke shocked him by telling him he would be getting his first competitive Scotland cap against England in their group stage clash at the one-year delayed Euro 2020.

Gilmour put in a star turn to help Scotland claim a goalless draw against their much-fancied neighbours, who had home turf advantage to boot – but he admits he does not remember much of the match itself and is keen to take it all in with more experienced eyes this time around.

Billy Gilmour: 'Man of the match vs England was the stuff dreams are made of'

Gilmour shone at Euro 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland will take on hosts Germany in Euro 2024’s opening game before facing Switzerland and Hungary in their remaining group games, with hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in the nation’s history.

“I know I’ll still have that excitement this time around,” Gilmour said in the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine.

“It won’t be any different in that respect, but I also know I’ll be better for the experience, because it doesn’t get any bigger for a young Scottish player than being thrown in at Wembley against your rivals.

“I didn’t think I would play at the tournament. Covid meant managers could take bigger squads, so I thought I’d be there for the experience and I was just concentrating on making a good impression.

“I worked hard in training and tried to soak in as much as I could from everyone. When I heard I was starting? Wow.

Gilmour won Man of the Match at Euro 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t mind saying I was nervous, but in a good way. It focused my mind.

“I do remember walking out and seeing all of those Scotland supporters singing their hearts out. We had seen the videos of them taking over London, but seeing that inside Wembley will live with me forever.

“To make my first start for Scotland in a massive game like that…it’s the stuff dreams are made of.

“I just wish I could remember more about the game itself, because that was a bit of a blur. The next thing I knew, I was looking at a Man of the Match trophy and trying to keep a straight face during TV interviews while my family were jumping about in the stands behind them.

“You can’t buy those experiences. It’s a privilege and I would love more of the same in Germany.”

