Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour aims for more 'dreams' to come true at Euro 2024

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour had a memorable first start for his country with a man of the match performance against England at Euro 2020

Billy Gilmour hopes he can have the same kind of impact for Scotland at Euro 2024 this summer that he had after getting an unexpected chance to impress against old rivals England last time out.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder – then at Chelsea – had just barely turned 20 when Steve Clarke shocked him by telling him he would be getting his first competitive Scotland cap against England in their group stage clash at the one-year delayed Euro 2020.

