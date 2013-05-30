Senegalese Sane leaving Nancy for Hannover
By app
Senegal midfielder Salif Sane, 22, who joined Nancy in 2011, is to join German top-flight team Hannover 96.
"It's signed. The transfer will bring us two million euros," a source at the French club who declined to be identified told Reuters on Thursday.
Nancy were relegated to Ligue 2 last weekend after finishing third from bottom.
Hannover ended up ninth in the Bundesliga last season.
