Sergio Ramos set to snub Saudi Arabia for return to LaLiga with first club Sevilla

Sergio Ramos is close to sealing an emotional return to his first club Sevilla.

The former Spain captain, who has been without a club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June, had been expected to link up with ex-Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Ramos had been due to travel out this week to tie up a deal before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Thursday.

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas were also keen on signing the 37-year-old, but Ramos is understood to have decided to join Al-Ittihad before a late call from Sevilla.

A return to the club where he made his debut was the priority for Ramos from the outset, but a difficult relationship with the club's fans during his many years at Real Madrid made the Andalusian outfit reluctant to pursue their former player.

However, Sevilla's stance seems to have softened now after a difficult start to the season which has seen last term's Europa League winners lose their opening three matches in LaLiga.

The defender is expected to sign a one-year deal, with an option to extend the agreement for a further year.

According to Marca, he will wear the number 4 shirt on his return to the Sanchez Pizjuan and can be included in the club's Champions League list for this season as a homegrown player.

Ramos made 50 first-team appearances and scored three goals for Sevilla before moving to Real Madrid for €27 million in the summer of 2005.

