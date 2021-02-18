Slavia Prague v Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Slavia Prague v Leicester City live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 February, 5.55pm GMT

Leicester travel to the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday.

The Foxes head to the Czech capital on a high after a 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Saturday sent them level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

Brendan Rodgers’ side look set for a memorable campaign and it could become even better with a European run thrown in, but their hosts are not to be underestimated.

Slavia finished second in Group C to reach this stage, behind Bayer Leverkusen but ahead of Hapoel Beer Sheva and Nice.

They reached the quarter-finals as recently as 2018/19, when they were knocked out by Chelsea with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

These two sides have never met before, but Slavia’s record against English opposition is poor, having won just one of 11 games.

But they won all three of their home games in the group stage and have won nine games in a 10-match unbeaten run leading up to this fixture.

Leicester topped a group featuring Braga, Zorya and AEK Athens to get this far in what is only their fifth European campaign.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport ESPN in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

