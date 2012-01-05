Sneijder set for Inter Milan stay

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United over the summer and rumours are again circulating linking him with a transfer to Old Trafford.

United are reportedly in the market for a creative midfielder due to the lack of form of Michael Carrick, injuries to Tom Cleverley and Anderson and absence of Darren Fletcher due to a bowel condition.

The Italian giants were thought to be trying to free up funds to bring in Carlos Tevez, with sporting director Marco Branca insinuating talks with the Premier League champions had begun.

However, the player himself has denied reports, telling Voetbal International: "If I must give a percentage for it, I think I am 90 percent certain I will stay [until at least the summer].

"I enjoy myself here at the moment and at this point I don't have anything to choose from.

"I don't say that I am 100 percent certain, because something unexpected can always happen."

