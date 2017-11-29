Solanke wins first Premier League start at Salah's expense

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has handed Dominic Solanke his first Premier League start for the Reds in Wednesday's away fixture at Stoke City.

The 20-year-old comes in for the free-scoring Mohamed Salah, who drops to the bench despite notching his10th league goal in the weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Solanke, who signed on a free transfer from Chelsea in the off-season, did start in the EFL Cup loss to Leicester City and has appeared off the bench on seven occasions in the Premier League, but is yet to hit the target Liverpool.

The forward is one of six changes for the trip to bet365 Stadium, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho joining Salah on the bench, while Ragnar Klavan misses out through illness.