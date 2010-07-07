Souza arrested over missing girlfriend

Flamengo keeper Bruno Souza and a friend were ordered arrested while public prosecutors investigate the disappearance of 25-year-old model Eliza Samudio last month.

Police cars arrived at Bruno's plush house near a Rio beach on Wednesday, but they did not find the goalkeeper or his friend Luiz Henrique Ferrera Romao, known as "Spaghetti."

The two later went to a police station. Neither was charged.

Samudio, 25, filed a police complaint against Bruno last October, saying that she had been kidnapped, beaten up and forced to take medicine that would induce an abortion. She later gave birth to a baby she said was Bruno's.

The public prosecution service for Rio de Janeiro state said on its website it had applied kidnapping and assault charges relating to October's alleged events to be brought against Bruno and Ramao.

Bruno, who like many Brazilian footballers is known by one name, has denied involvement in Samudio's disappearance in comments to media. Bruno's wife was arrested in the player's home city of Belo Horizonte, about 440 km (270 miles) north of Rio.

Rio de Janeiro's Flamengo is the league champion and by far Brazil's most popular club.

A police source told Reuters that Bruno's arrest was ordered after a 17-year-old cousin of the goalkeeper testified that he and Romao had kidnapped Samudio and driven her to Bruno's house in Belo Horizonte.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook