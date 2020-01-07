St Mirren sign Cork defender Conor McCarthy to plug gap in defence

St Mirren have agreed a deal with Cork City to sign Conor McCarthy.

The 21-year-old central defender joins the Buddies from the League of Ireland side on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

McCarthy, who has played in both UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualification during his time in Ireland, becomes the Paisley side’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Saints boss Jim Goodwin told the club’s website: “Conor ticks all the boxes.

“With Sean McLoughlin going back to Hull it was a position that we had to bring in at least one.

“Conor is one that we looked at in the summer but couldn’t do anything about it then.

“But with the Irish League finishing in November we were able to put things in motion and thankfully we have been able to agree a deal with Cork City and with Conor.

“I have seen him in the flesh, Gus (MacPherson) has seen him in the flesh and we have watched a lot of footage on him.

“The references that we got from people that I know over there were fantastic as well.”